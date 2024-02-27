Rajinikanth’s Bollywood Film on Cards

Superstar Rajinikanth is busy with multiple films and his last film Jailer did well all over. The actor is shooting for Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel and the film is a social drama with several renowned actors from several languages. The latest update coming from Bollywood circles says that Tamil Superstar is in talks for a straight Bollywood film and it would be produced by top filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. For now, the project is in discussion stages and more details are expected to be announced at the right time. The project is expected to start next year after Rajinikanth completes his current commitments.

Rajinikanth is all set to shoot for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film and the shoot commences after he completes the shoot of Vettaiyan. He is also holding talks with Nelson Dilipkumar for the sequel of Jailer and the project will be announced at the right time. Several other projects are in discussion stages for now. Rajinikanth also hiked his fee after the super success of Jailer.