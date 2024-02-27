x
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Rajinikanth’s Bollywood Film on Cards

Rajinikanth’s Bollywood Film on Cards

Superstar Rajinikanth is busy with multiple films and his last film Jailer did well all over. The actor is shooting for Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel and the film is a social drama with several renowned actors from several languages. The latest update coming from Bollywood circles says that Tamil Superstar is in talks for a straight Bollywood film and it would be produced by top filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. For now, the project is in discussion stages and more details are expected to be announced at the right time. The project is expected to start next year after Rajinikanth completes his current commitments.

Rajinikanth is all set to shoot for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film and the shoot commences after he completes the shoot of Vettaiyan. He is also holding talks with Nelson Dilipkumar for the sequel of Jailer and the project will be announced at the right time. Several other projects are in discussion stages for now. Rajinikanth also hiked his fee after the super success of Jailer.

