Interesting Combo: Vikram and Prem Kumar to Team Up

Sensible Tamil director Prem Kumar has delivered two emotional entertainers like 96 and Meiyazhagan. Both these films received critical reception and they minted massive money across Tamil Nadu. 96 was remade into Telugu as Jaanu but the film was a misfire. Prem Kumar is on a break and he is working on multiple scripts. He announced that he is working on the sequel for 96 and things will be finalized soon after the script gets wrapped up.

As per the speculation from the Tamil media, Prem Kumar has narrated a script to Chiyaan Vikram and the film and got his nod. The film is said to be an action drama and Vels Film International is on board to bankroll this project. The shoot of the film will start early next year and Prem Kumar is working on the script. This would be his next film before Prem Kumar takes up the sequel of 96. Vikram meanwhile will complete his current projects.