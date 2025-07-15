x
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Home > Movie News

Interesting Combo: Vikram and Prem Kumar to Team Up

Published on July 15, 2025 by swathy

Interesting Combo: Vikram and Prem Kumar to Team Up

Sensible Tamil director Prem Kumar has delivered two emotional entertainers like 96 and Meiyazhagan. Both these films received critical reception and they minted massive money across Tamil Nadu. 96 was remade into Telugu as Jaanu but the film was a misfire. Prem Kumar is on a break and he is working on multiple scripts. He announced that he is working on the sequel for 96 and things will be finalized soon after the script gets wrapped up.

As per the speculation from the Tamil media, Prem Kumar has narrated a script to Chiyaan Vikram and the film and got his nod. The film is said to be an action drama and Vels Film International is on board to bankroll this project. The shoot of the film will start early next year and Prem Kumar is working on the script. This would be his next film before Prem Kumar takes up the sequel of 96. Vikram meanwhile will complete his current projects.

