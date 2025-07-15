Dil Raju to Focus on Content-Driven Films

Top producer Dil Raju who is one of the most successful producers has been struggling to deliver a decent film. Excluding Sankranthiki Vastunnam, none of the films produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations ended up decent after the pandemic. Dil Raju has decided to take a break and is not in a mad rush. He has lined up three films for shoot this year and they will release in 2026. Dil Raju is now focused on producing content-driven films which made him a star producer in the past.

He staged a talent hunt and is picking up young talent. Dil Raju is spending ample time and is listening to scripts from the past few weeks. He is currently in the USA and a series of meetings are planned in the USA. He is meeting aspiring directors and producers in his USA trip. Dil Raju will produce a bunch of content-driven films on Dil Raju Dreams. He is targeting to produce 4 small and medium budget films every year. For now, the plans are going on. Apart from these, Dil Raju will produce big-budget films on Sri Venkateswara Creations.