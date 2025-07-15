x
Home > Movie News

“I’m Currently Single And Very Happy”: Shruti Haasan Clarifies Her Relationship Status

Published on July 15, 2025 by swathy

Star heroine Shruti Haasan has always spoken her heart out without any fear. She has been open about her personal and professional life throughout her career, and in her latest podcast with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, she opened up about staying single to questioning marriage in current society and embracing solitude.

When asked about her marriage plans, Shruti Haasan said that she is petrified by the idea of marriage and has no fear to say that. “I am petrified by the idea of marriage. I have no fear in saying that. I have worked so hard in my life to be my own person that the idea of attaching it by a piece of paper feels really scary to me. That’s it. But I believe in commitment, and I believe in loyalty, and I believe in all those things marriage is supposed to represent. I can do that on my own, and I don’t need a piece of paper,” Shruti stated.

When asked whether she is seeing someone at the moment, Shruti clarified that she is single and loving herself the most right now. Opening up about her last breakup, Shruti said, “I love having someone, and I would love to have cuddles every day. That’s a big journey, to be on my own truly, which is a big personal change of last year.”

When questioned whether she wants to be a mother, Shruti said, “I have always wanted to be a mother, but I never wanted to be a single mother because two parents are important for a child. If you can work towards having two parents, that would be great.”

Speaking about most of the relationships and marriages of this generation, Shruti said, “How many times do we want a partner because we are feeling lonely? And how many times do we want them just because we have the space to incorporate them as a value addition into our lives? What I am working on is solitude, not calling it loneliness.”

Coming to her professional front, Shruti will be next seen in the much-awaited action thriller, Coolie, starring Superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is gearing up for a worldwide release on August 14.

