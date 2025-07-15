x
Home > Politics

Ramchander Rao sends legal notice to Bhatti Vikramarka

Published on July 15, 2025 by swathy

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao sent legal notice to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, taking serious cognizance of latter’s comments over Rohit Vemula’s suicide.

BJP chief Ramchander Rao sought unconditional apology from Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka. Ramchander Rao stressed that, if Dy CM fails to tender apology, he will file a defamation suit against Bhatti Vikramarka.

The reason for the altercation between Ramchander Rao and Bhatti Vikramarka is, the speech made by Deputy CM and Congress senior Bhatti Vikramarka against Telangana BJP prez Ramchander Rao recently.

During his visit to Delhi recently, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka made serious allegations against Ramchander Rao, linking his role to suicide of University of Hyderabad student Rohit Vemula.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had alleged that, it was because of ABVP and BJP leaders efforts from University of Hyderabad to Ministry of Human Resources Development in Delhi, that Rohit Vemula was suspended by Hyd Central University authorities leading to his suicide.

Speaking on Rohit Vemula’s suicide, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka even linked Ramchander Rao’s name to the unfortunate incident. He made further serious comments that, BJP high command has promoted Ramchander Rao, who has pushed a Dalit student towards suicide, to Telangana BJP president position.

