Kill Remake: One more Bad move from Bellamkonda

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has been struggling to deliver a decent hit. He also landed into a lot of controversies in the recent times because of his films. He has been commencing the shoot of a new film and the youngster is moving on to his next without completing his current project. Three projects are in the shooting stage for now and there is no update about which film releases first. The latest update is that Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has given his nod for the remake of Bollywood action thriller Kill. Tollywood director Ramesh Varma will direct the remake.

Ramesh Varma himself acquired the remake rights of the film. Kill was watched widely on the OTT platform after its digital release. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has been showing interest after the actor was offered Rs 10 crores remuneration. At this stage of his career, doing the remake of Kill would be a bad option for Bellamkonda. The actor has to rethink about the remake and complete the pending projects first. His market has seen a huge decline in the recent times.