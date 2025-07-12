x
Aug 14th : Pooja Hegde vs Kiara Advani

Published on July 12, 2025 by swathy

Aug 14th : Pooja Hegde vs Kiara Advani

Aug 14th : Pooja Hegde vs Kiara Advani

Come this August 14th, box office will be on fire with two much anticipated big-ticket films set for huge clash. Coincidentally, both are multi-starrers featuring pan-India superstars. Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 having Hrithik Roshan and NTR in lead roles will take on Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna and others.

While War 2 is billed as a full throttle action spectacle, Coolie is touted to be an outright mass entertainer. Both these films are said to be infused with plenty of whistle worthy moments involving the star-studded artists. Though War 2 and Coolie will have high-octane action sequences, they will offer adequate dose of glamour show to moviegoers.

In War 2, it will be Bollywood diva Kiara Advani who will set the pulses of viewers racing with her fascinating screen presence. Already, she stole the spotlight with her brief bikini episode in the teaser which went viral and left everyone in a tizzy. She flaunted her curves and grabbed the eyeballs of moviegoers.

Kiara Advani has got a competetor in Coolie which has svelte beauty Pooja Hegde sizzling in a special song. With her mesmerizing oomph factor and dazzling dance skills in Monica song, Pooja Hegde already generated a huge anticipation for male fandom. The song composed by Anirudh Ravichander became an instant chartbuster and started trending all over. Pooja made everyone falls on their knees with her eye pleasing glamour.

So, both War 2 and Coolie have got both star power and glamour quotient to attract all sections of audiences. The openings are going to be huge without any doubts.

