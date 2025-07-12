x
Kalvakuntla Kavitha irking Congress to no end

Published on July 12, 2025 by swathy

Kalvakuntla Kavitha irking Congress to no end

Telangana Jagruthi founder and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha is irking Congress Government to no end, as she is making efforts to take credit for the hike in BCs reservations. While Congress top brass is planning to present 42 percent reservations for BCs as its landmark move and leaving no stone unturned to win over BCs, Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s poking in the matter is leaving grand old party extremely agitated.

“When Congress party declared BC Declaration in Kamareddy, Kalvakuntla Kavitha was spending time in jail after getting arrested in liquor scam. It is funny that Kalvakuntla Kavitha is holding celebrations and taking credit for 42 percent BCs reservations,” said TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud speaking at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

As Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been going all out to snatch credit for BCs reservations from Congress, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud held a press conference to hit back.

“BRS has no commitment towards BCs. People will not trust Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s dramas. It is only Congress party which has ensured 42 percent reservations for BCs under leadership of Rahul Gandhi and CM Revanth Reddy. BCs reservations are Congress mark,” further said Mahesh Kumar Goud, highlighting that only Congress has the eligibility to take credit for BCs reservations.

On the other side, just hours before, Kalvakuntla Kavitha held a public meeting in a village in Kesampet mandal near Shadnagar and attacked Revanth Reddy Sarkar.

Besides taking credit for hike in BCs reservations, Kalvakuntla Kavitha now even cast aspersions on Congress Government over the issue. Woman MLC stressed that Congress Government has brought up 42 percent reservations, only to divert attention from its failures to fuflfil poll promises.

