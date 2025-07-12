Vijay Devarakonda rejected Bollywood offer

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Devarakonda is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Kingdom which is arriving in theatres on July 30th. He has a strong line up of films on the horizon and aims to make a solid comeback after tasting a string of flops with Liger, Kushi and The Family Star.

Since the past couple of days, there have been numerous reports that the Arjun Reddy actor has been approached to play a grey character beside Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh in the next outing Don 3 which was announced recently. Earlier there were reports that 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey was roped in to play the main antagonist in Don 3. But, the fresh reports speculated that Vijay Devarakonda has replaced Vikrant Massey.

While this unconfirmed news created interesting buzz in the media, sources close to Vijay Devarakonda revealed that the actor turned down the offer due to personal reasons. It is true that Vijay was approached by director Farhan Akhtar to portray the negative role. However, Vijay wasn’t keen to go against the grain and do villain characters at this point in his career, added the source.

Vijay tested pan-India waters with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger and failed to make an impact. Appearing in Don 3 would have boosted his image in Bollywood. But, he seems to have got other ideas to improve his stardom beyond South India.