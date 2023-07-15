Baby Worldwide Day1 Collections – Excellent

Baby has taken an excellent opening worldwide with a gross of 6.3 Cr. Disturbutor share of the film stands at 3.2 Cr. The film has an excellent premieres followed by an excellent opening day. Premieres in India have generated positive wom and has really helped the numbers in usa to also be big which are around 90k. This premieres startegy is soon to be followed by many other films. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 9.5 Cr and the film is expected to cross this mark by the end of weekend. In USA, Baby film has opened with a big $90K gross on Thursday premier.

Area Worldwide Day1 Collections Pre release Business Nizam 1.12 Cr 3 Cr (Valued-Own) Ceeded 0.30 Cr 1.08Cr UA 0.40 Cr Guntur 0.14 Cr Krishna 0.15 Cr East 0.17 Cr West 0.11 Cr Nellore 0.07 Cr AP/TS 2.46 Cr Andhra 4 Cr ratio (UA area Sold, Rest Own) ROI 0.1 Cr 0.65 Cr (Valued - Own) Overseas 0.6 Cr 0.65Cr Worldwide 9.3cr Worldwide Share 3.16 Cr Worldwide Gross 6.30 Cr