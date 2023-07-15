Baby Worldwide Day1 Collections – Excellent

Baby Worldwide Day1 Collections
Baby has taken an excellent opening worldwide with a gross of 6.3 Cr. Disturbutor share of the film stands at 3.2 Cr. The film has an excellent premieres followed by an excellent opening day. Premieres in India have generated positive wom and has really helped the numbers in usa to also be big which are around 90k. This premieres startegy is soon to be followed by many other films. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 9.5 Cr and the film is expected to cross this mark by the end of weekend. In USA, Baby film has opened with a big $90K gross on Thursday premier.

AreaWorldwide Day1 CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam1.12 Cr3 Cr (Valued-Own)
Ceeded0.30 Cr1.08Cr
UA0.40 Cr
Guntur0.14 Cr
Krishna0.15 Cr
East0.17 Cr
West0.11 Cr
Nellore0.07 Cr
AP/TS2.46 Cr
Andhra4 Cr ratio (UA area Sold, Rest Own)
ROI0.1 Cr 0.65 Cr (Valued - Own)
Overseas0.6 Cr0.65Cr
Worldwide9.3cr
Worldwide Share3.16 Cr
Worldwide Gross6.30 Cr

