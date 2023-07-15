Lokesh meets Governor, complaints on drug mafia

Former minister and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday met Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan and complained to him about the increasing drug mafia in the state. Senior leader and Legislative Council former chairman, M A Sharif, former ministers Nakka Ananda Babu and Kollu Ravindra also accompanied Lokesh to the Raj Bhavan.

Lokesh gave a representation to the Governor explaining how Andhra Pradesh had become the epicentre of drug peddling in the country. He said that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had named Andhra Pradesh as the leading state with drug activities.

The former minister also told the Governor that the drugs are being supplied in the schools and colleges across the state. The youth and students are also being used for the drug and Ganja supply in the country, he said.

He said that on September 19, 2021, Mundra Port officials in Gujarat had seized Rs 9,000 crore worth of heroin, which was supplied from a company with its base in Vijayawada. He said that the company had earlier supplied Rs 22,000 crore worth of heroine from Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh also told the Governor that the ruling YSR Congress leaders were also engaged in the drug mafia in the state. He submitted newspaper clips relating to the police arresting smugglers along with the seized Ganja and heroine in the state in the last four years.

He expressed concern over the use of Ganja in the state among the youth and said that two minors have killed a watchman in Guntur under the influence of drugs. He wanted the Governor to intervene and order an inquiry into the illicit activities in the state and the role of the ruling party leaders.