Naidu writes to Centre on encroachment of forest lands in WG dist

Stating that certain revenue officials in association with the forest staff members are encroaching upon the forest land at the behest of the ruling YSRCP leaders at Allamcherlarajupalem of T Narasapuram mandal in West Godavari district, former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday sought immediate measures to save the forest land and protect the ecosystem in the region.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Forests, Environment and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, released to the media here Naidu said that the T Narasapuram mandal is not only a pristine forest area but also a natural home for special species. Mentioning all the details of various notifications issued by the Forest Department from October 15, 1951 till February 6, 1974, Naidu said that the 366.99 acres block was notified as a reserve forest area as per the provisions of the AP Forest Act 1967.

Observing that the encroachers and their heirs have been approaching the High Court with multiple petitions since long by wrongly claiming rights on the land. Though the High Court has passed an interim order granting status quo these encroachers are misusing the time available with the interim stay, he said.

Now these encroachers are digging borewells and erecting poles for power supply and are even digging the land clandestinely, Naidu said. What is regrettable is that the ruling YSRCP is supporting them to create revenue records for this land though it belongs to the Forest Department, the TDP supremo added.

Naidu in the letter demanded the Centre to immediately order a survey of this forest land and fight the case pending before the courts by providing strong evidence till the issue comes to a logical end. “Ensure that the forest block of Allamcherlarajupalem is under constant vigil to check any land grabbings,” Naidu said and wanted the Centre to initiate appropriate action against the land grabbers.

Naidu appealed to the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment to save the forest land and protect the environment and ecosystem.