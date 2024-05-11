x
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Only 3 days left to change State’s fate, says Naidu

Only 3 days left to change State’s fate, says Naidu

TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, said that only three days are left for the people to change the fate of the State as the polling is scheduled for May 13.

“With the vote that you are casting the Tadepalli palace (the Chief Minister’s camp office now) should feel trembled,” Chandrababu Naidu told a huge public gathering for the Praja Galam at Eluru. Stating that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, always resorts to backdoor politics, the TDP supremo said that Jagan enters into an alliance with parties only to feel safe from the cases that are pending against him while the TDP enters into alliance with any party for the progress of the State.

Chandrababu Naidu promised not only to complete the remaining works of the Polavaram project immediately after the TDP allied National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forms the coming government in the State but also to do justice to the project displaced. “I am also assuring you all that the ganja mafia will be suppressed with an iron hand within 100 days of assuming power,” he said.

In order to instill confidence among the people, Chandrababu Naidu told the public that he will act like the eldest son of every poor family in the State. This part, he also promised to provide house-sites for all the homeless employees at a very reasonable price besides releasing the pending dues of the dearness allowance (DA), travelling allowance (TA) and provident fund (PF) besides announcing a better Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

Observing that the police personnel are now suffering due to lack of weekly off facility, Chandrababu Naidu said that immediately after coming back to power he will see to it that the weekly-off system will be implemented for them. “I am just alerting you all that only three days left for all of us to mend the fate of the State by putting an end to this corrupt Government,” the TDP supremo alerted the public.

Only the TDP knows how to create assets and distribute the revenue generated from these properties to the people, he said and listed out various schemes implemented by the earlier TDP regime and adding more programmes after the NDA forms the government now. He also reiterated that the monthly pension amount will be increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 soon after the TDP allied NDA forms the coming government.

Chandrababu Naidu regretted that great injustice is done to the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities in the YSRCP rule and said that leave alone introducing new welfare schemes, this Chief Minister has even withdrawn the programmes that were implemented during the TDP regime. The employees have already voted for the NDA even without accepting the money being distributed by the YSRCP, the TDP supremo said and added that he will personally take the responsibility to see to it that the employees get the maximum benefits.

Chandrababu Naidu also promised to revive the Anna Canteen system to provide food for the poor at a very reasonable price besides reintroducing schemes like the Chandranna Bheema and the Videsi Vidya. He made a fervent appeal to the voters to elect the NDA candidates both for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly with a huge majority.

