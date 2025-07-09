x
Alia Bhatt’s Former Secretary arrested in Fraud Case

Published on July 9, 2025 by nymisha

Alia Bhatt’s Former Secretary arrested in Fraud Case

The Mumbai cops have arrested Vedika Shetty, the former secretary of top actress Alia Bhatt. Vedika was arrested for producing fake bills worth Rs 76 lakhs between May 2022 and August 2024. She has been making fake bills and she has taken the signatures of Alia Bhatt and transferred the amounts into the accounts of her close friends. In the past two years, the amount misused was Rs 76 lakhs as per the investigation. Alia Bhatt’s team has registered a case in the Juhu Police Station early this year. Vedika was absconding and was not available from the past few months after the complaint was registered.

Vedika Shetty has been arrested in Bengaluru and is produced in the local court. She has been sent to custody till July 10th and the investigation is underway. The cops are investigating the other people involved in this case. Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan has filed the complaint after the fraud saw light. Alia Bhatt is the highest paid Indian actress and she has several big-budget films under shoot. She is busy with Yashraj Films’ Alpha along with Sharvari Wagh.

