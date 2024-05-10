SVCC gets the STAR Blockbuster in Tamil

The latest Tamil film ‘Star’ from the prestigious production banner Sree Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC) in association with Rise East Entertainment hit the screens today. Successful producers BVSN Prasad and Bapineedu bankrolled the project along with Sreenidhi Sagar. Starring Kavin, the film has garnered widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike. Directed by Elan, the movie generated significant buzz even before its release.

Now that it’s out, ‘Star’ is proving to be a box office hit, drawing praise for its engaging storyline and impressive performances. Social media reviews are flooded with blockbuster reports for ‘Star,’ with netizens hailing it as a blockbuster. Super positive word of mouth from the audience and rave reviews from critics suggest that it’s destined to be a blockbuster.

Telugu producers BVSN Prasad and Bapineedu, who believe in content, have struck gold in Tamil with this sensational hit. Their previous production, ‘Asvins,’ was also critically acclaimed in Tamil. With the boost given by this success, SVCC has bigger plans in Kollywood.