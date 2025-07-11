x
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Home > Movie News

Coolie Monica Song: Pooja Hegde Sizzles

Published on July 11, 2025 by swathy

Coolie Monica Song: Pooja Hegde Sizzles

Coolie starring Superstar Rajinikanth, King Nagarjuna, Upendra, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, Shoubin Shahir has been one of the most eagerly awaited blockbuster action epic. Audiences are waiting with sky high anticipation to watch the film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures.

The makers have already created historical sensation with Coolie Powerhouse vibe glimpse and Chikitu Vibe song. Now, they have released Pooja Hegde’s special song, Monica, from the album as second single. Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander composed it and the song is going to be another huge chartbuster from the composer.

Singer Sublahshini has been able to add her own texture to this song which also sung by Anirudh Ravichander and lyrics are written by Krishna Kanth. The song visuals, setting and Pooja Hegde glamour stand out. Her sizzling moves and curves in the red costume are too hot to handle.

She is so captivating that it gets hard to look away from the screens. Shoubin Shahir also showcased his dancing skills in many bits but Pooja takes the cake, effortlessly. There is an indication that Nag could be a part, we have to wait it movie release on 14th August, all over. Asian Multiplexes Pvt. Ltd. is releasing it in Telugu.

