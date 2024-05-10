Sharmila dares Jagan to prove she is power hungry

AP Congress president Y S Sharmila on Friday dared chief minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to prove that she is power hungry. Speaking to media persons at Kadapa on the day, Sharmila dismissed Jagan Mohan Reddy’s charges against her.

She said that she was dragged into politics by Jagan Mohan Reddy. When Jagan Mohan Reddy was arrested and jailed, she had led the YSR Congress, she said. The rank and file of the YSR Congress rallied behind her, she said.

She further said that she would have hijacked the YSR Congress when Jagan Mohan Reddy was in jail if she was power greedy. She did not take the party but left it to Jagan Mohan Reddy, she said.

She also said that she undertook padayatra for thousands of kilometres and helped the party survive. She never had the urge for power when she was commanding the rank and file of the party, she said.

Sharmila said that she worked in the YSR Congress only for the future of Jagan Mohan Reddy. She had some supporters who wanted her to go to Lok Sabha from Kadapa. Even late Y S Vivekananda Reddy also wanted her to contest the Parliament elections, she said.

However, she stood by what Jagan Mohan Reddy said those days, she said. She never had the hunger for power. She further said that she was ready to take a pledge on the Bible and dared Jagan Mohan Reddy whether he was also ready to take the pledge and stand by what he had said.

She regretted that Jagan Mohan Reddy was encouraging the YSR Congress social media activists to troll her. The social media activists were also abusing her, and Jagan Mohan Reddy was encouraging it, she said.

She further regretted that Jagan Mohan Reddy forgot that she was his sister. She wondered why Jagan Mohan Reddy was stooping to such a low level just for politics and power.