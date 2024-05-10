x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
After50 years of age Health Issues
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
View all stories
Home > Politics

Naidu’s call to hang YSRCP to ‘fan’ on May 13

Published on May 10, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Sankranthiki Gave Me Immense Satisfaction: Anil Ravipudi
image
Four-Story Building Collapses in Hyderabad
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam Movie Release Date Event
image
Nagarjuna Makes Rare Comment About Sobhita Dhulipala
image
Naga Chaitanya’s Biggest Film Loading

Naidu’s call to hang YSRCP to ‘fan’ on May 13

Giving a call to the voters to hang the YSRCP to the fan (its symbol), TDP national president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday asked whether Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is dare enough to criticise Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, directly instead of forcing his Cabinet colleague, Botsa Satyanarayana, to call him names.

Botsa Satyanarayana mortgaged North Andhra to Jagan, the TDP supremo remarked while addressing a huge Praja Galam meeting here. Making an appeal to the people not to trust the misinformation campaign being resorted to by Jagan, he promised to implement more welfare schemes that will benefit every section of population. Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the pattadar passbooks of the lands should not have Jagan’s photos but official seals.

Chandrababu Naidu also promised to revise the salaries of home guards immediately after the TDP allied National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forms the coming government. Stating that the North Andhra is the stronghold the TDP, he said that the party has some special affection towards this region. Assuring the people of getting major industries to Cheepurupalli to provide employment to the local youth, Chandrababu Naidu also promised to complete the Totapalli reservoir to supply irrigation water to this area.

If Jagan is dare enough he should talk about Modi but should not force Botsa to pass comments on him, Chandrababu Naidu remarked. “Do not believe the misinformation campaign being resorted to by Jagan that the welfare schemes will be stopped if I come back to power. In fact, I will double the schemes besides providing employment to the youth,” he stated.

Recalling how Jagan played various games in the name of Kodi Katti, murder of his paternal uncle and now playing a drama in the name of small pebble, Chandrababu Naidu asked whether Jagan ever spoke any kind of truth. Perhaps if he speaks truth his head may get into one thousand pieces, he remarked in a sarcastic way. Chandrababu Naidu promised to complete all the pending projects in the area soon after coming back to power and made an appeal to the voters to elect Appala Naidu to the Lok Sabha and Kala Venkat Rao to the Assembly with a massive majority.

Next Sharmila dares Jagan to prove she is power hungry Previous Mega fans worried about Game Changer
else

TRENDING

image
Sankranthiki Gave Me Immense Satisfaction: Anil Ravipudi
image
Nagarjuna Makes Rare Comment About Sobhita Dhulipala
image
Naga Chaitanya’s Biggest Film Loading

Latest

image
Sankranthiki Gave Me Immense Satisfaction: Anil Ravipudi
image
Four-Story Building Collapses in Hyderabad
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam Movie Release Date Event
image
Nagarjuna Makes Rare Comment About Sobhita Dhulipala
image
Naga Chaitanya’s Biggest Film Loading

Most Read

image
Four-Story Building Collapses in Hyderabad
image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Vision for Pothole-Free Rural Roads
image
Narendar Reddy’s Quash Petition: HC reserves judgement

Related Articles

Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky Patra Lekha with designer’s Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event After50 years of age Health Issues Sobhita With A luxury bag collection Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea Intermediate Fasting benefits Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot Sanya malhotra’s Photodump