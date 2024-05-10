Naidu’s call to hang YSRCP to ‘fan’ on May 13

Giving a call to the voters to hang the YSRCP to the fan (its symbol), TDP national president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday asked whether Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is dare enough to criticise Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, directly instead of forcing his Cabinet colleague, Botsa Satyanarayana, to call him names.

Botsa Satyanarayana mortgaged North Andhra to Jagan, the TDP supremo remarked while addressing a huge Praja Galam meeting here. Making an appeal to the people not to trust the misinformation campaign being resorted to by Jagan, he promised to implement more welfare schemes that will benefit every section of population. Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the pattadar passbooks of the lands should not have Jagan’s photos but official seals.

Chandrababu Naidu also promised to revise the salaries of home guards immediately after the TDP allied National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forms the coming government. Stating that the North Andhra is the stronghold the TDP, he said that the party has some special affection towards this region. Assuring the people of getting major industries to Cheepurupalli to provide employment to the local youth, Chandrababu Naidu also promised to complete the Totapalli reservoir to supply irrigation water to this area.

If Jagan is dare enough he should talk about Modi but should not force Botsa to pass comments on him, Chandrababu Naidu remarked. “Do not believe the misinformation campaign being resorted to by Jagan that the welfare schemes will be stopped if I come back to power. In fact, I will double the schemes besides providing employment to the youth,” he stated.

Recalling how Jagan played various games in the name of Kodi Katti, murder of his paternal uncle and now playing a drama in the name of small pebble, Chandrababu Naidu asked whether Jagan ever spoke any kind of truth. Perhaps if he speaks truth his head may get into one thousand pieces, he remarked in a sarcastic way. Chandrababu Naidu promised to complete all the pending projects in the area soon after coming back to power and made an appeal to the voters to elect Appala Naidu to the Lok Sabha and Kala Venkat Rao to the Assembly with a massive majority.