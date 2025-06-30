x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rana’s Next Kothapallilo Okappudu

Published on June 30, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Woman anchor death: Congress demands to seize BRS headquarters
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer will make the Difference
image
The Biggest Dance Number from Tomorrow
image
Rana’s Next Kothapallilo Okappudu
image
Raja Singh says good bye to BJP

Rana’s Next Kothapallilo Okappudu

Rana Daggubati brings yet another intriguing movie under his Spirit Media banner. This time, he teams up once again with Praveena Paruchuri, who steps into the director’s chair for the very first time.

Titled Kothapallilo Okappudu, the film marks a new chapter in Telugu cinema, where rustic storytelling meets modern cinematic sensibility. Praveena, previously acclaimed for her work on C/o Kancharapalem and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, now ventures into direction with the movie that promises charm, satire, and emotional resonance.

Set in the deceptively quiet village of Kothapalli, the story follows a seemingly ordinary young man whose routine life spirals into absurdity after a harmless choice tips the balance.

The film’s release date will be announced soon.

Next The Biggest Dance Number from Tomorrow Previous Raja Singh says good bye to BJP
else

TRENDING

image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer will make the Difference
image
The Biggest Dance Number from Tomorrow
image
Rana’s Next Kothapallilo Okappudu

Latest

image
Woman anchor death: Congress demands to seize BRS headquarters
image
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer will make the Difference
image
The Biggest Dance Number from Tomorrow
image
Rana’s Next Kothapallilo Okappudu
image
Raja Singh says good bye to BJP

Most Read

image
Woman anchor death: Congress demands to seize BRS headquarters
image
Raja Singh says good bye to BJP
image
With tech leaders workshop, AP takes next step towards Quantum Valley

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards