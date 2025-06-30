Rana’s Next Kothapallilo Okappudu

Rana Daggubati brings yet another intriguing movie under his Spirit Media banner. This time, he teams up once again with Praveena Paruchuri, who steps into the director’s chair for the very first time.

Titled Kothapallilo Okappudu, the film marks a new chapter in Telugu cinema, where rustic storytelling meets modern cinematic sensibility. Praveena, previously acclaimed for her work on C/o Kancharapalem and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, now ventures into direction with the movie that promises charm, satire, and emotional resonance.

Set in the deceptively quiet village of Kothapalli, the story follows a seemingly ordinary young man whose routine life spirals into absurdity after a harmless choice tips the balance.

The film’s release date will be announced soon.