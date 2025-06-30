The Biggest Dance Number from Tomorrow

Hrithik Roshan and NTR are the best dancers of the country. They are teaming up for War 2, an action thriller that will release in August. NTR flew down to Mumbai to rehearse for a song that will have Hrithik Roshan and NTR sharing the screen. The song is said to be a dance number and it would be an eye feast. The song was delayed after Hrithik Roshan injured his leg during the rehearsals. The song shoot will commence tomorrow in Mumbai and this electrifying dance number will be shot on the duo for seven days.

A massive set was constructed by Amrita Mahal Nakai for the shoot. The shoot of this song will be completed by 7th and this also marks the completion of the entire shoot of War 2. Pritam composed the song while Bosco-Caesar will choreograph this dance number. There are high expectations on the song as it would feature Hrithik and NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is slated for August 14th release across the globe.