Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer will make the Difference

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is delayed by years and it is surrounded by a lot of confusion among the fans, audience and the distributors. The film is announced for July 24th release and the film’s producer AM Rathnam too is waiting for the trailer to be out to close the theatrical deals. All those who watched the trailer are lauding the cut and the trailer has to make the needed difference. The trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu has to bring the needed buzz among the fans and the distribution circles.

If the trailer cut is impressive, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will open on a grand note with extra ordinary numbers. Hari Hara Veera Mallu may also emerge as the biggest ever opener for a Telugu film this year. Pawan Kalyan was last seen in BRO and it was released two years ago. His fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The trailer will be out on July 3rd and it will be screened across the theatres in the Telugu states.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a periodic drama directed by Krish and Jyoti Krishna.