With tech leaders workshop, AP takes next step towards Quantum Valley

Published on June 30, 2025 by swathy

With tech leaders workshop, AP takes next step towards Quantum Valley

Andhra Pradesh Government conducted a first-of-its-kind workshop on Quantum Computing with top tech leaders participation. The day-long workshop attended by top honchos from IBM, L&T, TCS and others, focused on laying a roadmap for setting up Quantum Valley in Andhra Pradesh.

As Chandrababu Naidu Govt has been taking up the task of establishing Quantum Valley Park in Amaravati ambitiously, top tech leaders were invited to interact, exchange ideas and spot challenges in fulfilling AP’s Quantum computing dreams.

IBM India head Sandeep Patel, Scott Crowder, Vice President of IBM’s Quantum Adoption, TCS’ Rajanna, L&T’s Executive Committee member MV Satish and others were part of the industry leaders who attended. The uniqueness of the workshop was, unlike regular events, CM Chandrababu Naidu personally interacted with tech leaders and urged them to actively take part in Quantum Valley Tech coming up in Amaravati.

Being a tech-savvy CM who is credited for IT growth in Hyderabad, Chandrababu assured all possible support to tech companies wanting to set up shop in Quantum Valley Tech Park in Amaravati.

Speaking during the workshop, AP IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh announced Quantum Computing Valley as the second chapter in Chandrababu’s IT revolution. The young Minister vowed to create one lakh jobs by making Amaravati Quantum Valley fully operational by January 1, 2026, with 100 real-time use-cases in governance, health, and industry.

To achieve this bold vision, AP Govt launched Amaravati Quantum Declaration during the workshop.

Already AP Govt has signed MoUs with reputed MNCs IBM, TCS and L&T to set up Quantum Valley Park in Amaravati. According to the MOUs done by AP Govt with global giants, IBM will set up IBM Quantum System Two with 156-qubit Heron processor in the upcoming Quantum Valley in Amaravati.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) will develop the infrastructure required for the Quantum Valley Park.

