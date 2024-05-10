Mega fans worried about Game Changer

Game Changer is a film that is delayed by years. Ram Charan is waiting to complete the shoot and head on to his next film. Shankar is occupied with the post-production work of Indian 2. Dil Raju, the producer of Game Changer is left clueless about the film’s release. With Indian 2 release pushed further, Mega fans are worried if Game Changer will hit the screens this year. Close to 45 days of the shoot is still pending for Game Changer. Ram Charan had plans to complete the shoot of Game Changer by the end of May but the shoot will be wrapped up by June.

Dil Raju said that Game Changer may hit the screens in September. But the speculations say that Game Changer release is pushed to next year. Shankar will focus on Game Changer only after the release of Indian 2. Ram Charan has signed a sports drama to be directed by Buchi Babu and the team is waiting for the arrival of Ram Charan. Game Changer’s budget also crossed the limits as per the update. Indian 2 is speculated to release in July.