Ajith, Mythri Movie Makers Good Bad Ugly Commences

It is known that Ajith Kumar signed a Telugu-Tamil bilingual Good Bad Ugly for Mythri Movie Makers with Adhik Ravichandran helming the project. The title poster received a terrific response and it hinted at Ajith Kumar’s role with different characteristics.

The makers originally planned to start the movie in June. However, they commenced the shoot one month before the scheduled date. The movie Good Bad Ugly started rolling today, as per sources. The shoot is said to be happening in a big set in Hyderabad.

Billed to be a unique action thriller, Good Bad Ugly is being crafted on a big canvas with rich production values. The movie is going to be strong technically as well. Music director Devi Sri Prasad and cinematographer Abinandhan Ramanujam are the main technicians of the movie which is slated for release in Pongal, 2025.