Complaint registered on Payal Rajput

RX 100 beauty Payal Rajput took her social media page to post sensational things about the film Rakshana. The actress alleged that she has been harassed by the team without honouring her complete remuneration. This went viral in no time and the producer, director of Rakshana team approached the Telugu Film Producers Council and a complaint has been registered against Payal Rajput. The Council asked the actress to attend the shoot and promote the film as per the guidelines.

The Council also announced that the pending remuneration of Rs 6 lakhs has been deposited to the Council by the producer and asked Payal Rajput to support the team of Rakshana. The Telugu Film Producers Council also sent a complaint against Payal Rajput to Movie Artistes Association (MAA) but Payal Rajput is not a member of MAA. The Council also announced that it is ready to resolve the issue between both the parties.