Suhas’ Market lands in Trouble

The comic timing of young comedian Suhas has received a wide fan base in Telugu cinema. He soon changed path and took up lead roles along with doing comic roles for some time in Tollywood. Colour Photo that was released during the pandemic has been a turning point in his career and he never looked back. The actor got a huge fan base across the family crowds and the youth. But his recent films failed to impress the audience and his choice of films are now criticised. Suhas’ recent film Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama released on Friday and Suhas is badly trolled. The film also failed to register minimum openings and is struggling to survive in its first weekend.

Last week, Uppu Kappurambu featuring Suhas and Keerthy Suresh is available for streaming on Amazon Prime and the web film was a huge let down. It was badly rejected even in the digital space. The recent films of Suhas like Family Drama, Writer Padmabhushan, Ambajipeta Marriage Band, Prasanna Vadanam, Gorre Puranam, Janaka Aithe Ganaka were badly rejected by the audience. He has delivered close to ten films including his recent releases and his market is in trouble.

His recent outing Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama hints that the audience are not showing interest to watch his films. Suhas has to take some time and pick up wise scripts before he loses his fan base.