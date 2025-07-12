x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Suhas’ Market lands in Trouble

Published on July 12, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Actor Kiereeti Exclusive Interview
image
Pic Talk: Ayesha Khan sizzles in Black
image
Suhas’ Market lands in Trouble
image
Why is Prakash Raj busy criticizing only Pawan Kalyan?
image
Case Filed Against Former Minister Perni Nani for Provocative Comments

Suhas’ Market lands in Trouble

The comic timing of young comedian Suhas has received a wide fan base in Telugu cinema. He soon changed path and took up lead roles along with doing comic roles for some time in Tollywood. Colour Photo that was released during the pandemic has been a turning point in his career and he never looked back. The actor got a huge fan base across the family crowds and the youth. But his recent films failed to impress the audience and his choice of films are now criticised. Suhas’ recent film Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama released on Friday and Suhas is badly trolled. The film also failed to register minimum openings and is struggling to survive in its first weekend.

Last week, Uppu Kappurambu featuring Suhas and Keerthy Suresh is available for streaming on Amazon Prime and the web film was a huge let down. It was badly rejected even in the digital space. The recent films of Suhas like Family Drama, Writer Padmabhushan, Ambajipeta Marriage Band, Prasanna Vadanam, Gorre Puranam, Janaka Aithe Ganaka were badly rejected by the audience. He has delivered close to ten films including his recent releases and his market is in trouble.

His recent outing Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama hints that the audience are not showing interest to watch his films. Suhas has to take some time and pick up wise scripts before he loses his fan base.

Next Pic Talk: Ayesha Khan sizzles in Black Previous Why is Prakash Raj busy criticizing only Pawan Kalyan?
else

TRENDING

image
Pic Talk: Ayesha Khan sizzles in Black
image
Suhas’ Market lands in Trouble
image
Why is Prakash Raj busy criticizing only Pawan Kalyan?

Latest

image
Actor Kiereeti Exclusive Interview
image
Pic Talk: Ayesha Khan sizzles in Black
image
Suhas’ Market lands in Trouble
image
Why is Prakash Raj busy criticizing only Pawan Kalyan?
image
Case Filed Against Former Minister Perni Nani for Provocative Comments

Most Read

image
Case Filed Against Former Minister Perni Nani for Provocative Comments
image
Aug 14th : Pooja Hegde vs Kiara Advani
image
Viral Video: Perni Nani’s Controversial Speech Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations