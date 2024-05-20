x
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Criticism on Directors Day Event

Published on May 20, 2024 by

The grand celebrations of the Directors Day Event took place last night in LB Stadium and some of the top and successful directors of Telugu cinema attended the event. The event had the attendance of Allu Arjun, Nani, Adivi Sesh, Allari Naresh and Anand Deverakonda. The event was celebrated as a tribute to legendary director Dasari Narayana Rao but his name was sidelined in the event. Apart from entertaining programs, the entire event was focused on Allu Arjun. Most of the directors even did remind of Dasari Narayana Rao garu.

Apart from this, the event management team sold off the MIP passes for Rs 2000 announcing that several top stars and directors of Telugu cinema will attend. One more complaint is that several veteran directors of Telugu cinema were not invited or informed about the event. This raised a lot of criticism against the organizers and the team of young directors who overlooked the event.

