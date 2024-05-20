x
Exclusive: Mohan Raja to direct Megastar

Published on May 20, 2024 by ratnasri

Exclusive: Mohan Raja to direct Megastar

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Vishwambara and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2025 release. The actor is expected to complete the shooting portions of the film before July and he will move on to his next film. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Mohan Raja has been confirmed to direct the next project of Chiranjeevi. Tollywood writer BVS Ravi penned the plot and the team worked on the script for months. The final narration happened recently and the project is locked.

Mohan Raja will start the pre-production work very soon. Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmitha Konidela in association with People Media Factory will produce this prestigious project. The final budgets and the remunerations are locked. Chiranjeevi will be pocketing big remuneration for the film. The shoot is expected to start in August. More details will be announced officially soon.

