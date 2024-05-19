Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly 1st Look: Spellbinding

Ajith Kumar joined hands with director Adhik Ravichandran for an action thriller Good Bad Ugly produced expensively by Mythri Movie Makers. The movie was announced two months ago through a title poster which received a terrific response.

The film’s first look is out now. Ajith Kumar appeared in three different avatars in the posters with three different expressions, justifying the title Good Bad Ugly. He gets a stylish makeover and is seen with gold ornaments and tattoos. What grabs our attention are the dragons on his shirt, tattoos, ornaments, and in the background. The first look spellbinds us for its unique design, and the presentation of Ajith’s character in a mass-appealing way.

Meanwhile, the shoot of this movie is happening in a massive set in Hyderabad. Ajith Kumar also joined the shoot of the movie in the first schedule. Devi Sri Prasad scores the music for the movie slated for Sankranthi’s release in 2025.