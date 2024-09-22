Tirupati Laddu Row : Jagan Accuses CBN

YSRCP leader Jagan has accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of using the sensitive Tirumala Laddu matter to distract from his government’s failures. YS Jagan Reddy has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to investigate the claims made by Chandrababu regarding the preparation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Laddu.

The controversy centers around allegations that animal fat was used instead of ghee in the preparation of the sacred Tirumala Laddu during the YSRCP regime. Jagan maintains that these claims are false and politically motivated, aimed at diverting public attention from more pressing issues.

In a detailed letter to PM Modi, Jagan outlined the strict quality control measures in place for the ghee used in Laddu preparation. He explained that the ghee undergoes rigorous testing by accredited laboratories before being approved for use in the temple. Any questionable substances found during testing result in the immediate rejection of the entire ghee tanker.

Jagan emphasized that on July 12, 2024, when concerns were raised about ghee quality, the suspect tankers were promptly sent back without their contents being used in Laddu production. He accused Chandrababu Naidu of making irresponsible statements despite being aware of these facts.

Jagan expressed concern over the impact of these allegations on millions of devotees. He highlighted that factors such as the diet of cows producing the milk for ghee can affect test results, potentially leading to misinterpretation.

Jagan urged PM Modi to address the doubts created by Chandrababu Naidu’s statements and criticized the use of religious sentiments for political gain. He called for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth and restore faith in the sacred Tirumala Laddu tradition.

-Sanyogita