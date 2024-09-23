Exclusive: Chiranjeevi – Harish Shankar – DVV Danayya

Harish Shankar is one of the best writers and directors of Telugu cinema. He took long breaks and his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh got delayed. He decided to remake Raid with Ravi Teja and the film titled Mr Bachchan was badly rejected. Harish Shankar is focused on Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the shoot resumes soon. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Harish Shankar will soon direct Megastar Chiranjeevi and the project will be produced by RRR producer DVV Danayya. Harish Shankar had to direct Chiranjeevi’s next but the film landed into the hands of Mohan Raja. There is a lot of confusion about the project.

Megastar and Harish Shankar collaborated for a commercial recently and Megastar offered a film after he was impressed with the work of Harish Shankar. The talented director is now working on the script. Danayya also has paid advances for Chiranjeevi and Harish Shankar for the project. The project will start rolling next year and an announcement will be made soon. Chiranjeevi will complete one more film before he teams up with Harish Shankar. Chiranjeevi’s next release is Vishwambara and the film is in the final stages of shoot and is slated for January 10th, 2025 release.