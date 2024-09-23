Sundeep Kishn joins Sankranthi Race

Young actor Sundeep Kishan made a comeback with Ooru Peru Bhairavakona and he is shooting for his next film. He underwent name change as per the numerology and updated it to Sundeep Kishn. His next film is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and it is said to be a wholesome entertainer. The makers released the first look poster and the title. The film is titled Majaka and the shooting formalities will be completed by October. The makers also announced that Majaka will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2025. This is the 30th film of Sundeep Kishn and Majaka is jointly produced by AK Entertainments, Hasya Movies and Zee Studios.

Leon James is scoring the music and background score. Rao Ramesh plays Sundeep Kishn’s father and he has a crucial role in the film. Ritu Varma is the leading lady in Majaka. Sundeep Kishn is also busy with several other films that will be announced soon.