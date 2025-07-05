x
Revanth Reddy’s 100 target : Confidence or Over Confidence ?

Published on July 5, 2025 by swathy

Revanth Reddy’s 100 target : Confidence or Over Confidence ?

Remember YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tall and ambitious claims before the 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh? He went into the polls with a never-before-heard slogan in the history of politics in Telugu states – “Why not 175” ? Psephologists and political analysts believed that Jagan was over confident just because of his welfare schemes. He finally ended losing Opposition status as the party was relegated to an embarrassing ’11 seats’.

Now, another Chief Minister from the neighbouring Telugu state has made a similar claim too early and this has become a talking point in the political circles. During the ‘Social Justice Samarabheri’ meeting held in LB stadium Hyderabad, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy exuded confidence that Congress party will return to power with 100 seats in the next assembly elections. He also remained optimistic about winning 15 MP seats in the next parliament elections.

Revanth Reddy said that Congress came to power by “breaking the gates” of BRS and the “arrogance of the KCR family”. People’s Governance will ensure that Congress would continue to be in power for the next decade. He came down heavily on critics who labelled the current government as a “three-month affair”, he asserted that the government not only survived but also succeeded. He added “Telangana is now setting an example for the entire country through welfare and development programmes.”

Revanth Reddy made a big announcement that the assembly seats tally will rise from the existing 119 to 153 by next elections and also stated that Women’s Reservation will be implemented with which their representation in the assembly will extend to 60. He promised that hard working young leaders who remain in the public eye and dedicate themselves for service will be recognised and given an opportunity to contest in next elections without any lobbying.

Revanth Reddy claimed that Telangana became a role model for the country under Congress government by balancing development and welfare like no other state. Talking about his government’s success in the last 18 months, Revanth Reddy said Congress filled up 60,000 government jobs within the first year of rule and Rs 21,000 crore loans were waived for farmers apart from increased amount in Rythu Bharosa. The Chief Minister said he is ready for an open debate with his political rivals over the welfare of farmers under his government.

While there is nothing wrong in Revanth Reddy’s claims and confidence in seeking another term which is not uncommon for those in power, but political analysts believe that it is too early to decide on the poll pulse in Telangana as elections are still three and half years away. Though Revanth Reddy seems to overly banking on some of the key promises delivered till now, there are several important issues like unemployment and rising debts etc. There are many unfulfilled promises which the government is yet to deliver after coming to power. All these factors will come in play when the state goes to polls in 2028.

There are many unfulfilled promises which the government is yet to deliver after coming to power. All these factors will come in play when the state goes to polls in 2028. Only time will tell if the ‘Century’ target is statement made out of Confidence or Over Confidence.

