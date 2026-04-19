Revanth Reddy Government Plans Free MMTS Travel in Hyderabad to Ease Traffic and Pollution

The Telangana government led by Revanth Reddy is preparing to introduce free travel in MMTS trains across Hyderabad. The proposal is expected to begin on a pilot basis from Telangana Formation Day, marking a significant shift in urban transport policy.

The initiative aims to make suburban rail travel more accessible while reducing the growing burden of traffic congestion in the city. Officials believe that offering free rides will encourage more commuters to shift from private vehicles to public transport. This shift is expected to ease road traffic and bring down pollution levels.

To make the plan viable, the state government is set to compensate Indian Railways for the revenue loss. An agreement is being worked out under which the government will cover nearly ₹10 crore in annual earnings that the railways would otherwise generate from MMTS services.

The decision reflects a broader strategy to strengthen sustainable transport systems in Hyderabad. With rapid urban expansion and rising vehicle usage, the city faces increasing pressure on its infrastructure. By promoting MMTS as a cost free alternative, the government is attempting to create a long term solution that benefits both commuters and the environment.

If implemented successfully, this move could set a precedent for other cities looking to balance mobility needs with environmental concerns.