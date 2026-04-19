Deepika Padukone Announces Second Pregnancy

Bollywood top actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child. The duo posted a beautiful picture featuring Dua with the announcement on their official Instagram page. Dua was born on September 8th, 2024. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh raced to the top and they are now the highest paid actors. Ranveer Singh has delivered the country’s biggest blockbuster with Dhurandhar franchise and he is busy with a strong lineup of films.

Deepika Padukone is shooting for Allu Arjun’s Raaka and Shah Rukh Khan’s King. Both these films are in shoot mode and they will release soon. Deepika will complete the shoot of both these films before taking her maternity break. Congratulating the star couple on the occasion.