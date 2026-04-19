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Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu to Campaign in Tamil Nadu, Focus on NDA Vision

Published on April 19, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Chandrababu Naidu to Campaign in Tamil Nadu, Focus on NDA Vision

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to begin an election campaign in Tamil Nadu over the next two days. His visit is expected to cover key regions with a significant Telugu population, including Coimbatore, Hosur, Chennai, and Avadi.

The campaign is designed to connect with Telugu voters who have a strong presence in these urban and industrial centres. Chandrababu Naidu is expected to highlight the importance of the National Democratic Alliance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will stress the need for political stability and coordinated governance at the national level.

A key focus of his speeches will be the development model implemented in Andhra Pradesh. He is likely to present it as a practical example of growth driven by infrastructure, investment, and governance reforms. By showcasing these results, he aims to build confidence among voters and strengthen support for the alliance. He might also talk about women’s reservation bill.

With elections approaching, Chandrababu Naidu’s outreach in Tamil Nadu signals an effort to consolidate support among Telugu communities while reinforcing the broader narrative of development and national leadership.

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