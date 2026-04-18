x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Razor Trailer: Tale Of Fury & Survival

Published on April 18, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Took Cash, Showed Fake Payment Screenshot: ATM Fraudster Held in Hyderabad
image
Hyderabad Police Raid 558 Shops Near Schools in Massive Anti-Tobacco Drive
image
Razor Trailer: Tale Of Fury & Survival
image
Video : Actor Tharun Bhascker Exclusive Interview
image
Chandrababu Naidu Leads Protest, Calls Women’s Reservation Block a ‘Black Day’

Razor Trailer: Tale Of Fury & Survival

Ravi Babu is coming up with Razor, a film that pushes him into one of the boldest avatars of his career, both as the lead actor and as the creative force behind the camera as a director. Backed by Flying Frogs and presented by Suresh Productions, the team has dropped the theatrical trailer as the countdown to the May 8th release intensifies.

The promo wastes no time in setting the tone. It’s the tale of fury and survival. It captures a moment when fear tightens its grip and fate refuses mercy- forcing an ordinary guardian to turn into a weapon shaped by rage. From that transformation emerges Razor, a presence born out of raw instinct and unstoppable fury.

The visuals paint a chilling psychological landscape, filled with unpredictability and quiet dread. Ravi Babu plays an unassuming dog groomer whose world tilts when he attempts to shield a young girl from terrifying danger. The character’s duality- gentle on the surface, explosive when provoked, comes through sharply in the cut.

The trailer also showcases the film’s strong technical backbone. Charan Madhavaneni’s atmospheric cinematography, and SS Rajesh’s pulsating score are other big assets.

The trailer definitely generates inquisitiveness, particularly among action movie lovers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axOJQPvxYlc

Next Hyderabad Police Raid 558 Shops Near Schools in Massive Anti-Tobacco Drive Previous Video : Actor Tharun Bhascker Exclusive Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Razor Trailer: Tale Of Fury & Survival
image
Record Breaking Deal for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2
image
Salman Khan and Dil Raju Film Starts Rolling

Latest

image
Took Cash, Showed Fake Payment Screenshot: ATM Fraudster Held in Hyderabad
image
Hyderabad Police Raid 558 Shops Near Schools in Massive Anti-Tobacco Drive
image
Razor Trailer: Tale Of Fury & Survival
image
Video : Actor Tharun Bhascker Exclusive Interview
image
Chandrababu Naidu Leads Protest, Calls Women’s Reservation Block a ‘Black Day’

Most Read

image
Took Cash, Showed Fake Payment Screenshot: ATM Fraudster Held in Hyderabad
image
Hyderabad Police Raid 558 Shops Near Schools in Massive Anti-Tobacco Drive
image
Chandrababu Naidu Leads Protest, Calls Women’s Reservation Block a ‘Black Day’

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses