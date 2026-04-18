Razor Trailer: Tale Of Fury & Survival

Ravi Babu is coming up with Razor, a film that pushes him into one of the boldest avatars of his career, both as the lead actor and as the creative force behind the camera as a director. Backed by Flying Frogs and presented by Suresh Productions, the team has dropped the theatrical trailer as the countdown to the May 8th release intensifies.

The promo wastes no time in setting the tone. It’s the tale of fury and survival. It captures a moment when fear tightens its grip and fate refuses mercy- forcing an ordinary guardian to turn into a weapon shaped by rage. From that transformation emerges Razor, a presence born out of raw instinct and unstoppable fury.

The visuals paint a chilling psychological landscape, filled with unpredictability and quiet dread. Ravi Babu plays an unassuming dog groomer whose world tilts when he attempts to shield a young girl from terrifying danger. The character’s duality- gentle on the surface, explosive when provoked, comes through sharply in the cut.

The trailer also showcases the film’s strong technical backbone. Charan Madhavaneni’s atmospheric cinematography, and SS Rajesh’s pulsating score are other big assets.

The trailer definitely generates inquisitiveness, particularly among action movie lovers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=axOJQPvxYlc