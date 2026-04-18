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Home > Politics

Hyderabad Police Raid 558 Shops Near Schools in Massive Anti-Tobacco Drive

Published on April 18, 2026 by Naveena Ghanate

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Hyderabad Police Raid 558 Shops Near Schools in Massive Anti-Tobacco Drive

In one of the largest enforcement drives in recent times, Hyderabad City Police on Saturday conducted simultaneous raids on 558 shops located near schools and colleges as part of a citywide crackdown titled Operation Safe School.

The special operation was launched to curb the sale of tobacco products near educational institutions and protect students from early exposure to addictive substances.

Police said the campaign was aimed at stopping substance abuse at the entry stage, as studies have shown that nicotine addiction often becomes a gateway to alcohol and narcotic drug use among teenagers.

Why the Drive Was Launched

Officials said easy access to cigarettes, gutka and other tobacco products near schools can gradually push students toward dangerous habits, affecting their health, education and future.

Hyderabad Police stated that unchecked addiction can also increase the risk of juvenile crime, making early intervention essential.

558 Shops Raided Across Hyderabad

Under the leadership of Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, nearly 5,000 police personnel took part in the operation.

Teams from Task Force, Special Units, H-New Wing, Reserve Police and Law & Order divisions carried out coordinated inspections across all commissionerate zones.

Cases were booked against shop owners found violating the law.

CP Sajjanar Conducts Ground Inspection

Commissioner Sajjanar personally monitored the operation and inspected shops in several busy localities including:

* Chirag Ali Lane
* Red Hill
* Mehdipatnam
* Mallepally Priya Talkies Junction
* Goshamahal

He directed officers to take strict legal action against those selling cigarettes and tobacco products near educational institutions.

Warning to Shopkeepers

Speaking to the media near MJ Bridge in Goshamahal, Sajjanar warned that strict action would be taken against those “playing with the future of children” by selling tobacco to minors.

He said decoy operations conducted after complaints from parents had already revealed several violations, with evidence showing some shopkeepers were openly selling tobacco products to schoolchildren.

New Monitoring Officer to Be Appointed

To ensure continued enforcement, the Commissioner announced that a special officer would be appointed in the H-New division to monitor such violations and prevent repeat offences.

Public Asked to Report Violations

Police appealed to school managements and parents to actively support the campaign.

They also advised educational institutions to install CCTV cameras and link surveillance with the Command Control Centre.

Citizens can report illegal tobacco sales near schools by calling:

-Dial 100
-H-New Helpline: 8712661601

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