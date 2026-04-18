Took Cash, Showed Fake Payment Screenshot: ATM Fraudster Held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police have arrested a 25-year-old man accused of cheating ATM users by showing fake PhonePe payment screenshots and escaping with cash.

The accused, Abdallah Obaid Al Katheri alias Abdullah, was arrested by Chandrayangutta Police on April 17 near the same ATM centre where one of the frauds had taken place.

How the Scam Worked

According to police, the accused targeted people depositing money at ATM centres.

He would approach victims, ask them to hand over cash, claim he would transfer the same amount through PhonePe, then display a fake payment confirmation screenshot on his mobile phone. Once the victim believed the payment was successful, he would flee with the cash.

First Complaint Led to Probe

The case began after complainant Abdul Naser, an RTA agent from Kanchanbagh, reported that he was cheated of ₹10,000 at an Axis Bank ATM near Chandrayangutta X Roads on April 6.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Linked to 4 Cases, ₹46,000 Cheated

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to four similar offences across Chandrayangutta and Kanchanbagh police station limits.

Police said he cheated victims of a total ₹46,000 in multiple incidents.

Cases Linked to the Accused:

April 6 – Chandrayangutta – ₹10,000

April 10 – Kanchanbagh – ₹12,000

April 13 – Chandrayangutta – ₹12,000

April 15 – Chandrayangutta – ₹12,000

Cash Recovered

Police recovered ₹10,000 from the accused during arrest.

He was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police Team Praised

The operation was carried out under the supervision of ACP A. Sudhakar, SHO R. Gopi, and Chandrayangutta police staff, who tracked and arrested the accused within a short time.