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Home > Movie News

Pawan Kalyan undergoes a Surgery

Published on April 18, 2026 by sankar

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Pawan Kalyan undergoes a Surgery

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan underwent a surgery and the actor-turned-politician has been advised to rest for ten days. Pawan Kalyan has been busy with the officials in his camp office this morning and he fell ill. He has been suffering with health-related issues for the past few months. All the medical tests were conducted and doctors suggested surgery. A team of experts completed the surgery today after conducting all the tests and Pawan Kalyan is doing fine.

He has been asked to take rest for 7-10 days. Pawan Kalyan will get back to work after a few days. All his official meetings are cancelled for the next few days. An official statement has been issued by the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office today. Wishing Pawan Kalyan garu a speedy recovery.

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