Telangana Speeds Up Airport Plans for Warangal, Adilabad and Bhadrachalam Regions

The Telangana government has intensified efforts to develop new airports in Warangal, Adilabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem as part of its broader infrastructure and regional growth strategy.

Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the state, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is taking key decisions to ensure balanced development across Telangana.

The minister reviewed the progress of the proposed airport projects during a high-level meeting at the Secretariat with airport and aviation officials, including Southern Region Executive Director Raj Kishore and Aviation Director Bharat Reddy.

Warangal Airport Nears Next Stage

The minister said the Telangana government has already acquired around 953 acres of land for the Warangal airport project and handed it over to the Centre. He added that the foundation stone for the project is expected to be laid soon.

Officials were instructed to coordinate closely with the Central government and fast-track approvals and infrastructure works needed to begin construction.

Adilabad Airport to Be Developed Jointly

For the Adilabad airport project, the minister said it will be developed jointly by the Defence Ministry, Civil Aviation Ministry and Telangana government.

He directed officials to prepare the master plan immediately and said the state would take necessary steps for land acquisition. Once completed, the airport is expected to improve transport connectivity across North Telangana.

Fresh Feasibility Study for Bhadradri Kothagudem

Regarding the proposed airport in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, officials said the site identified earlier was found unsuitable by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

The minister ordered a detailed fresh study and asked officials to submit a feasibility report on alternative options for the project.