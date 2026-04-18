x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mythri, Prashanth Neel’s Film Titled Impressively 418

Published on April 18, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun’s Raaka will release in 2027
image
Mythri, Prashanth Neel’s Film Titled Impressively 418
image
Telangana Speeds Up Airport Plans for Warangal, Adilabad and Bhadrachalam Regions
image
Pawan Kalyan undergoes a Surgery
image
Took Cash, Showed Fake Payment Screenshot: ATM Fraudster Held in Hyderabad

Mythri, Prashanth Neel’s Film Titled Impressively 418

Mythri Movie Makers is stepping into darker territory with its latest venture, 418, a film that aims to revive the true essence of horror. Presented by Prashanth Neel, and directed by Kirtan Nadagouda, the project has been unveiled with a spooky poster that immediately sets it apart from the recent wave of horror-comedy entertainers.

The title poster makes a striking impression- a shadowy door labeled 418, smeared with blood, stands as a haunting visual. It suggests a story rooted in secret and confinement, where something deeply unsettling lurks behind closed walls.

418 is tipped as a no-nonsense horror experience that prioritizes tension and atmosphere over humor. Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, and Preethi Pagadal play the lead roles, with cinematography by Dinesh Divakar, and music by Venky GG.

More updates about the film are expected soon, but the announcement alone has already sparked curiosity among those waiting for horror to return to its chilling roots.

Next Allu Arjun’s Raaka will release in 2027 Previous Telangana Speeds Up Airport Plans for Warangal, Adilabad and Bhadrachalam Regions
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun’s Raaka will release in 2027
image
Mythri, Prashanth Neel’s Film Titled Impressively 418
image
Pawan Kalyan undergoes a Surgery

Latest

image
Allu Arjun’s Raaka will release in 2027
image
Mythri, Prashanth Neel’s Film Titled Impressively 418
image
Telangana Speeds Up Airport Plans for Warangal, Adilabad and Bhadrachalam Regions
image
Pawan Kalyan undergoes a Surgery
image
Took Cash, Showed Fake Payment Screenshot: ATM Fraudster Held in Hyderabad

Most Read

image
Telangana Speeds Up Airport Plans for Warangal, Adilabad and Bhadrachalam Regions
image
Took Cash, Showed Fake Payment Screenshot: ATM Fraudster Held in Hyderabad
image
Hyderabad Police Raid 558 Shops Near Schools in Massive Anti-Tobacco Drive

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses