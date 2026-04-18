Mythri, Prashanth Neel’s Film Titled Impressively 418

Mythri Movie Makers is stepping into darker territory with its latest venture, 418, a film that aims to revive the true essence of horror. Presented by Prashanth Neel, and directed by Kirtan Nadagouda, the project has been unveiled with a spooky poster that immediately sets it apart from the recent wave of horror-comedy entertainers.

The title poster makes a striking impression- a shadowy door labeled 418, smeared with blood, stands as a haunting visual. It suggests a story rooted in secret and confinement, where something deeply unsettling lurks behind closed walls.

418 is tipped as a no-nonsense horror experience that prioritizes tension and atmosphere over humor. Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, and Preethi Pagadal play the lead roles, with cinematography by Dinesh Divakar, and music by Venky GG.

More updates about the film are expected soon, but the announcement alone has already sparked curiosity among those waiting for horror to return to its chilling roots.