Allu Arjun’s Raaka will release in 2027

Icon Star Allu Arjun is completely occupied with the shoot of his upcoming film Raaka. Atlee is the director of this unique attempt and the team is maintaining utmost secrecy about the film right from the genre to the shoot. The film started rolling last year and there are a lot of speculations about the film’s release date. The shoot is not happening as per the plan and there is a delay in the shoot of Raaka. There are a lot of rumors that the film will miss a 2027 release which is untrue.

Allu Arjun will complete his portions of the shoot before the end of this year. There is a lot of post-production work involved but Atlee is keen to release the film in the second half of 2027. An official announcement about the film’s release will be made at the right time. For now, the team is completely focused on completing the shoot as per the plan. Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur will be seen in other important roles. Raaka is produced by Sun Pictures.