20 years for Pokiri: Puri is Calm?

Pokiri is a sensational film in Telugu film industry and it has been an industry hit. The film also broke all the existing records of Telugu cinema and it ended up as the biggest blockbuster ever in Tollywood. Mahesh Babu emerged as a star after the release and Ileana bagged several opportunities after the film’s release. Pokiri completed 20 years and it is an achievement and a game changer for the entire team. But Puri Jagannadh and Mahesh Babu did not post much about the film completing two decades.

Pokiri fans have been celebrating the two decades’ success but the team did not respond much about the achievement. Puri Jagannadh is occupied with the work of his upcoming film and Mahesh Babu is busy with the shoot of Varanasi directed by SS Rajamouli. The team should have celebrated the occasion instead of staying calm. Pokiri is the biggest hit of Telugu cinema and it changed the face of Telugu cinema. Both Mahesh Babu and Puri Jagannadh turned as Superstars after the film’s release. A celebration is needed for two decades of Pokiri but it is missed. It is surprising to see both Puri Jagannadh and Mahesh Babu staying calm.