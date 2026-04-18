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Home > Movie News

Venky and Anil Ravipudi Strikes the Best Deal

Published on April 18, 2026 by swathy

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Venky and Anil Ravipudi Strikes the Best Deal

Successful director and Hit Machine Anil Ravipudi will direct Victory Venkatesh for the fifth time after F2, F3 and Sanrkanthiki Vastunnam. Venkatesh played a cameo in Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The pre-production work of the film is currently going on and the shoot commences in the last week of June. Zee Studios will invest in the film and they will hold the non-theatrical rights of this untitled film. As per the latest news, the non-theatrical rights of the film excluding the music rights are valued at Rs 70 crores which is a record among Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi’s films.

Considering the low deals, this is a sensational non-theatrical deal. Kalyanram will be seen in the other lead role. Keerthy Suresh is paired up beside Venkatesh and Krithi Shetty is paired up beside Kalyanram in this entertainer. Anil Ravipudi is currently working on the final script. Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens will produce the film. Zee Studios and Suresh Productions will co-produce the project. The film is aimed for Sankranthi 2027 release in theatres.

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