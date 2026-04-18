Vangaveeti Radha Likely to Get MLC Post

Leaders within the ruling alliance are now actively seeking the positions that were promised to them earlier. With nearly two years of governance completed, many are reminding party leadership about commitments made before elections.

The Telugu Desam Party has already finalized its internal structure. Several leaders at the mandal level have been accommodated in key roles. However, attention is now shifting toward pending political promises. One such long-pending case is that of Vangaveeti Radha.

For quite some time, there has been speculation about what position Radha would receive. He joined the Telugu Desam Party ahead of the 2019 elections after leaving the YSR Congress Party. At that time, he was assured a seat in the Legislative Council. The promise remained unfulfilled as the party did not come to power in 2019.

Now, the situation has changed. The alliance government is in power, and expectations have resurfaced.

In the coming days, four Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh are set to be filled. Reports suggest that two seats will go to the Telugu Desam Party, while the Bharatiya Janata Party and Jana Sena Party may get one each. At the same time, several MLC positions are also expected to become vacant. This has triggered intense competition among alliance leaders.

Amid this political churn, Radha’s name has once again gained prominence. He has not been very active politically in recent months, but he continues to maintain strong connections across parties, including leaders from Jana Sena.

A recent meeting between Radha and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has added momentum to the speculation. According to sources, a key assurance was given during this interaction.

It is now widely believed that Radha may finally be nominated to the Legislative Council. The leadership is reportedly considering offering him one of the upcoming MLC seats. This move could help the party honor its earlier commitment while also balancing internal expectations.