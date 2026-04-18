New Trend: Theatrical Flops Rejected on OTT

Gone are the days when the audience used to wait for the digital streaming release of a film on OTT platform. During the pandemic time and post-pandemic days, the audience were interested in watching content in the digital space. But things have changed completely in the recent times. If a film is a flop in theatres, the audience are not showing much interest in watching it on OTT. A rejected film in theatres is rejected by the audience on OTT.

Most of the audience are not even attempting to watch a flop film on OTT. Instead they are revisiting old films or super hit films again. The digital platforms too are analyzing the trend and they have slashed down the digital deals. They are also working on a pay-per-view model for a long time. Some of the digital deals depend on the theatrical performance. Some of them are also ready to pay a percentage based on the theatrical revenue of the film.