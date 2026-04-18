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Home > Movie News

Mahesh enhances Rajeev’s IQ vs Suma’s GB for PMJ Jewels

Published on April 18, 2026 by swathy

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Mahesh enhances Rajeev’s IQ vs Suma’s GB for PMJ Jewels

Mahesh enhances Rajeev's IQ vs Suma's GB for PMJ Jewels

Superstar Mahesh Babu is the brand ambassador of South India’s renowned fine jewellery brand, PMJ Jewels. On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya the brand has launched a charming new television commercial for Akshaya Mahesh enhances Rajeev’s IQ vs Suma’s GB for PMJ Jewels

Superstar Mahesh Babu is the brand ambassador of South India’s renowned fine jewellery brand, PMJ Jewels. On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya the brand has launched a charming new television commercial for Akshaya Tritiya featuring the popular celebrity couple Suma and Rajeev Kanakala. Playfully titled “Rajeev’s IQ vs. Suma’s GB,” the campaign takes a witty approach to the traditional gold-buying season. While IQ represents a standard measure of intelligence, GB cleverly stands for “Gold Buying,” highlighting Suma’s savvy investment habits over the years.

The ad captures relatable domestic banter about buying gold amid rising prices, proving through nostalgic flashbacks that consistent gold investment outsmarts market fluctuations and secures family prosperity. Adding prestige to the commercial, Superstar Mahesh Babu provides a compelling voice-over reminding viewers of the timeless value of tradition.

The leadership team at PMJ Jewels, including Chairman Kushal Kankaria and Managing Director Dinesh Kankaria, emphasized that the campaign celebrates the practical wisdom of Indian homemakers. They noted that the authentic chemistry between Suma and Rajeev perfectly reflects everyday household conversations about securing future wealth.

Directed by Shourya Paruvu, the commercial is currently airing across major regional and digital platforms. PMJ Jewels invites customers to celebrate this auspicious occasion by exploring their exquisite range of handcrafted jewellery across their 45 stores, continuing a 60-year legacy of trust and elegance. featuring the popular celebrity couple Suma and Rajeev Kanakala. Playfully titled “Rajeev’s IQ vs. Suma’s GB,” the campaign takes a witty approach to the traditional gold-buying season. While IQ represents a standard measure of intelligence, GB cleverly stands for “Gold Buying,” highlighting Suma’s savvy investment habits over the years.

The ad captures relatable domestic banter about buying gold amid rising prices, proving through nostalgic flashbacks that consistent gold investment outsmarts market fluctuations and secures family prosperity. Adding prestige to the commercial, Superstar Mahesh Babu provides a compelling voice-over reminding viewers of the timeless value of tradition.

The leadership team at PMJ Jewels, including Chairman Kushal Kankaria and Managing Director Dinesh Kankaria, emphasized that the campaign celebrates the practical wisdom of Indian homemakers. They noted that the authentic chemistry between Suma and Rajeev perfectly reflects everyday household conversations about securing future wealth.

Directed by Shourya Paruvu, the commercial is currently airing across major regional and digital platforms. PMJ Jewels invites customers to celebrate this auspicious occasion by exploring their exquisite range of handcrafted jewellery across their 45 stores, continuing a 60-year legacy of trust and elegance.

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