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Home > Movie News

Prakash Raj Faces Legal Heat Over Ramayana Remarks

Published on April 18, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Prakash Raj Faces Legal Heat Over Ramayana Remarks

Actor Prakash Raj has landed in fresh controversy after his recent remarks on the Ramayana sparked sharp reactions across the country. The issue has now taken a legal turn. A formal notice has been sent to him by a board member of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, demanding a public apology.

The notice was issued by TTD board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy through legal counsel. It accuses Prakash Raj of making statements that are offensive to Hindu beliefs. According to the notice, his comments were not casual remarks but deliberate statements that hurt religious sentiments. It further claims that the references used by the actor were disrespectful and unacceptable.

The legal team has also issued a strong warning. If Prakash Raj fails to apologise publicly, he could face a defamation case. The notice mentions that damages up to Rs 100 crore may be sought if legal proceedings move forward.

The controversy began after Prakash Raj spoke at the Kerala Literature Festival. His comments on the Ramayana quickly went viral on social media. This triggered widespread backlash from various groups and individuals. Many criticised the actor and demanded accountability for his statements.

The situation has escalated further with legal complaints. Criminal cases have reportedly been filed against him in both Kerala and Delhi. Prakash Raj has often been vocal about social and political issues. This incident has once again placed him at the centre of a heated public debate.

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