Salman Khan and Dil Raju Film Starts Rolling

Top Tollywood producer Dil Raju is in plans to make his impact in Hindi cinema. He roped in Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan for a film. Vamshi Paidipallly is the director and the film has been launched with a pooja ceremony followed by the shoot. The shoot is happening in a Mumbai based studio. The film is said to be an action drama. Nayanthara is the leading lady in this untitled entertainer and the film will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages.

Salman Khan will be taking minimal remuneration and he will hold a share in the profits. Dil Raju also locked Akshay Kumar for the remake of Sankranthiki Vastunnam and the shoot commences soon. Dil Raju is in plans to line up a number of films in Hindi in the coming days.